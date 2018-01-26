Shayna Baszler Calls Out Critics From WWE PC (Video), WWE MMC Week 2 Video, Fans On The Men's Rumble

- Shayna Baszler calls out her critics and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon in this new video from the WWE Performance Center. Baszler will do battle with Moon at Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will most likely win the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday - John Cena, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura or Randy Orton, or one of the 26 other competitors. As of this writing, 64% went with the group of 4.

- Cathy Kelley looks at Week 2 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge in this new WWE Now video. As noted, Tuesday's match saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Big E and Carmella. They will now face Sasha Banks and Finn Balor in round 2. Next Tuesday's match will see Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn face Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.