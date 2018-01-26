Roman Reigns Added To Royal Rumble Match, WWE 24 Preview With The Bar, Lana - Tyson Kidd

- Above is another preview for the new WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, which airs after the Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. This preview features The Bar backstage.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Breaking The News: Mike and Maryse must break the news of their pregnancy to WWE; Nikki's intense training for her "Dancing With the Stars" premiere puts her wedding planning on the back burner; Lana tries to get close with TJ, but Nattie attempts to shut it down."

- WWE just confirmed Roman Reigns for the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday in Philadelphia. The updated list of confirmed participants include Reigns, John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.