Jerry Lawler's WWE Status, John Cena Promotes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gig (Video), Percy Watson

- Above is new video of Percy Watson talking about how he returned to WWE NXT for the announce team, noting that he received a phone call from Michael Cole one day and that led to his first announcing gig. Watson says he'd never considered announcing before but he's grateful for the opportunity. The video also features comments from Nigel McGuinness.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his latest podcast that he recently signed a new one-year deal with WWE. Lawler also revealed that he will be one of the announcers for the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

- We noted before that John Cena will be voicing villain Baron Draxum in Nickelodeon's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series that comes out later this year. Nick posted this video of Cena to promote the role: