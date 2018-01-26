WWE Adding A Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

The T-Mobile Arena posted the ad below on their Facebook page hyping next month's RAW branded Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. In the plug, they asked which of the 12 RAW Superstars will make it inside, which would suggest that there will be two Chamber matches since there are six people in a Chamber match. It reads:

ONE MONTH 'til the #EliminationChamber! Which of the 12 @WWE Raw Superstars will make it inside? ??: http://tmobilearena.us/PtfsoT

Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe are both pictured on the post, suggesting separate men and women's Chamber matches. There has never been a women's Chamber match since the concept was introduced in 2002. The first-ever women's Royal Rumble match will take place this Sunday, and it appears that all specialty pay-per-view matches will feature separate men and women's bouts.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available at this link. You can check out the full post below: