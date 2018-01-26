Big Cass Appears At WWE Reading Event (Photos), WWE NXT Star Billed As Wrestling Genius (Video), MSG

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno talking about his journey to the company. The video features comments from legendary trainer Les Thatcher, Johnny Gargano and WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley, among others. WWE bills Ohno as a wrestling genius in the video. Ohno will face The Velveteen Dream at Saturday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" event.

- The updated line-up for the March 16th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City looks like this: John Cena vs. Elias, Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- Big Cass, Mandy Rose, Dana Warrior, No Way Jose and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon kicked off the WrestleMania Reading Challenge in New Orleans this week by reading to more than 300 students for National Reading Day. Below are a few photos: