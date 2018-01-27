Jim Ross On Triple H Being Vince McMahon's Successor Instead Of Shane McMahon

Vince McMahon is still going strong as the chairman of WWE, and he doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. But with the recent announcement that the XFL is returning, McMahon has taken on new responsibilities, leading to speculation as to who will replace him at the helm of the company when he chooses to step away.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Jim Ross said McMahon is still very much involved in the every day happenings in the WWE. Ross said he's been the stabilizing force in the company for decades.

"I have an opinion on where the company will go. I will say this — you know, Vince is very healthy. He still works out like a crazy man. He really takes care of himself," Ross said. "So, he ain't going anywhere soon. We don't want him to go anywhere soon. He's the rock that built that thing. He's the rudder in the water. It's an amazing company."

Ross then revealed who he thinks will be McMahon's successor when he chooses to step away. Instead of choosing one of McMahon's children, Ross went with future WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

"I think that, if I'm guessing, and it's gonna strictly be a guess — that the money would be on, probably, Paul Levesque to be Vince's successor," Ross said.

Triple H is currently the WWE's Executive Vice President of of Talent, Live Events, and Creative. He's also the founder and senior producer of NXT. Ross believes McMahon has been grooming him for a future role as the head of the company, and he says Triple H has taken all the right steps to prepare for the role.

"I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways. You always knew that he was different from the other guys because he was very studious, and very – under control," he said. "He didn't drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life growing up in the northeast — New Hampshire. Then, getting trained by Killer Kowalski who was a great, old-school guy. So, I think he's probably the heir apparent."

Ross said he thinks Shane and Stephanie McMahon will continue to be involved with the company, but in different roles. For Shane McMahon in particular, Ross believes he's satisfied with a lesser role within the company. That's why he believes Triple H is the right man to lead the company in the future.

"Stephanie is very involved and, you know, is really more of a face of WWE. She does a lot of charity work. And she's great at that. And you've got to have that in that world," he said. "I think Shane seems to be, apparently, content with being a TV character. I don't know where his role's gonna be going forward or what he wants it to be. But, I think that Paul Levesque is the one that seems to be earmarked to be the next guy, if and when Vince is not in that role."

