The Royal Rumble is almost upon us and it's time to make your picks in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Roman Reigns was officially announced yesterday, Shinsuke Nakamura has a been a popular choice among fans, and even Dolph Ziggler (yes, Dolph!) has been predicted by some.

As of this writing, here are the confirmed entrants: John Cena, Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Rusev, Aiden English, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, The Miz, Tye Dillinger, Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Roman Reigns.

So, who do you think will win and get their title shot at WrestleMania 34?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top picks and quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes tonight's NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, tomorrow's Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber on February 25.