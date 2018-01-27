NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (Night One): Big Title Change, Kenny Omega In Action

NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo (Night One) took place with Hiroshi Tanahashi defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Minoru Suzuki in the main event. Suzuki was able to capture the title (via ref stoppage) after going just over 32 minutes with Tanahashi. Also, the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) retained their titles against Togi Makabe, Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Below are the full results:

* Michael Elgin defeated Katsuya Kitamura (Kitamura Challenge Series, 0-2)

* Jushin Liger, KUSHIDA, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Tiger Mask IV defeated El Desperado, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa (c) defeated Henare, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll defeated David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Kota Ibushi

* Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, and Kazuchika Okada defeated BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA

* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson defeated Jay White, SHO, and YOH

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Night two will take place tomorrow (or tonight, if you're on the west coast) at 1am ET / 10pm PT live on NJPW World. Here's the full card:

* Juice Robinson vs. Katsuya Kitamura (Kitmaura Challenge Series, 0-2)

* Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa vs. Henare, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka

* Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and KUSHIDA

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* "Switchblade" Jay White vs. Kenny Omega (c) (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)