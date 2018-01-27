WWE Removing Enzo Amore From Trucks, WWE Makes Their Rumble Predictions, Eva Marie Booty Workout

- Above, Eva Marie goes through a number of her favorite booty sculpting workouts. Marie's channel currently has 79k subscribers with just under 2.5 million total views.

- WWE's Editors each gave their predictions for this year's Men's Royal Rumble. Here are the names they picked: John Cena, The Miz, Elias, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Rusev, and Kofi Kingston.

See Also Enzo Amore's Accuser Confirms Controversial Text Exchange After Alleged Rape

- WWE has already begun the process of taking Enzo Amore's photo off of their trucks, as seen below at an NXT live event in Toms River. WWE released Enzo earlier this week in response to the rape allegations from Philomena Sheahan, who has accused Enzo of raping her in October 2017. The accusations have led to an investigation by the Phoenix Police, which has been open since October of last year. Through a lawyer, Enzo did put out a statement regarding the incident.