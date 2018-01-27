Bruce Prichard On The XFL, Seeing Vince McMahon At RAW 25, Two Royal Rumbles Matches On One Show

Bruce Prichard spoke to 6-ABC on the XFL returning in 2020, if he saw Vince McMahon during RAW 25, and having two Royal Rumbles on one PPV. Here are some of the highlights:

The XFL returning:

"What is there to say about the announcement of the XFL in 2020? Like everybody else, I was highly anticipating this announcement. It was met with I think a little bit of mixed reviews because I think people wanted more. But, at the end of the day, the XFL is returning. Vince McMahon is at the helm, even though he says he's going to have the best in the business and professionals that know the football game and know that world. Vince will find the best. And Vince will hire the absolute best. I'm excited this time around because I don't think Vince often makes the same mistakes too many times over. And the fact that he is taking two years to launch this league is a sign of, I don't want to say maturity, but a sign of knowing the mistakes that he made last time and not wanting to repeat them. So already, he's not rushing into this."

If he spoke to Vince McMahon at the RAW 25 show:

"I did get to say hello to Vince. I saw Vince right before he went out to start Monday Night Raw, in the hallway, and it was a short 'Hello. Have fun.' And at the very end, I thanked him and gave him a hug and that was it. Spoke to Stephanie and Shane [McMahon], as well, and it was great to reconnect with both of them. So all in all, it was an exciting day, a great night, a lot of history made, and, in a word, I had a blast, so it was it was an awful lot of fun."

Having two Royal Rumble matches on one PPV:

"Having two Rumbles in one show concerns me a little bit because those are two long matches and they're the same type of match. It's kind of like having a night of cage matches or a night of the same gimmick matches. It can wear on you after a while, but I'm confident that they'll be able to make it different enough that people will enjoy it and pretty much be into everything that they do."

Prichard also discussed his podcast, Philadelphia crowds, and more on the XFL. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.