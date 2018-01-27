Ric Flair Reveals His Royal Rumble Picks, WWE Star Feels Forgotten, Sheamus Works Out With Elias

- Above, Sheamus hits the gym to workout with Elias. Sheamus ended up going through Elias's "recovery day workout" and spoke on how Elias has managed to get himself into even better shape, despite being on the road more often now.

- Ric Flair spoke with Sky Sports and gave his picks for the upcoming Men and Women's Royal Rumble matches. For the women, he went with Asuka, and for the men, it was Roman Reigns.

"I would say Asuka," Flair said. She's colorful, the fans love her and she's like the women's version of [Great] Muta, with the paint and everything, and she's very talented. All of the kids from Japan that come over are technically and mechanically very strong. ... When you keep in mind a lot of the focus is pointing towards 'Mania, then I think Roman Reigns has got a good chance. I love Roman, he's a great character and a great guy. He deserves it."

- A fan posted a WWE photo for the upcoming Royal Rumble and noted that Dana Brooke was missing from it. Brooke responded to the tweet, "WWE loves to forget me" while also tagging the company. Brooke is among the 18 women who have already been announced for Sunday's match.