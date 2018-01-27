Ronda Rousey Posting Images From Movie Set In Columbia, Crazy Royal Rumble Saves (Video), WWE Shop

- Above is the latest Top 10 featuring incredible Royal Rumble saves. The group includes: Big E catching Kofi Kingston outside of the ring, Rey Mysterio stepping on the backs of other WWE Superstars to stave off elimination, and John Morrison catching himself on the barricade, walking it, and jumping back to the ring steps.

- WWE Shop's current sale is 30% off all orders. There is no code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until January 28 at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, two days ago TMZ Sports caught up with Ronda Rousey at an airport and asked about her making an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. Rousey responded that she wouldn't even be in the country, as she's headed to Columbia to finish shooting the movie, Mile 22. She has since posted a video of her arrival in the country and a photo at the movie set. It's about a five hour flight from Columbia to Philadelphia.