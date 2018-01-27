WrestlingInc.com

Possible Major WWE Royal Rumble Spoiler (Updated)

By Joshua Gagnon | January 27, 2018
According to PWInsider, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were both seen in Philadelphia, the site for Sunday's Royal Rumble. McCool initially showed interested in participating when the Women's Royal Rumble match was announced last month. According to the report, WWE did reach out to her about an appearance.

In regards to The Undertaker, no word on if he's there for an appearance of his own or just traveling to see his wife potentially be in the Women's Rumble. Undertaker did participate in last year's Rumble, entering at number 29, tossing out four Superstars (including Goldberg) before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. Undertaker would lose to Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and most recently cut a promo at the Manhattan Center for RAW 25 earlier this week.

Update: Here's a photo and short video of Undertaker in Philly, both taken earlier today.

Eric Robinson and Wrestling Travel contributed to this article.

