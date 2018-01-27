WWE Main Event Recap: Gran Metalik & Kalisto Get A Win, Goldust Vs. Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Goldust and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins

They lock up. Goldust briefly locks in a headlock, Hawkins sends him to the ropes. Goldust hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Goldust strikes Hawkins. Hawkins lays down on the mat before rolling Goldust up for a two count. Hawkins clotheslines Goldust. Hawkins suplexes Goldust. Hawkins pins Goldust for another two count. Hawkins hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Goldust. Hawkins locks in a headlock, Goldust fights out of it. Hawkins drives his hip into Goldust. Hawkins sends Goldust to the ropes. Goldust strikes Hawkins. Goldust rolls Hawkins up for the win.

Winner: Goldust

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering Stone Cold Stunners to Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon.

A recap of The Miz defeating Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW is shown.

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Jack Gallagher and TJP make their entrances.

Kalisto & Gran Metalik vs. Jack Gallagher & TJP

Metalik and TJP start the match. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by TJP. Metalik slaps the chest of TJP. Metalik hits a springboard arm-drag on TJP. Gallagher is tagged in. Gallagher headbutts Metalik. Metalik ascends the turnbuckle. Gallagher pushes him before he can attempt any offense as we head into a commercial break.

TJP is tagged in, as is Kalisto coming out of the commercial break. Kalisto kicks TJP in the face. Kalisto hits a Seated Senton on TJP. Kalisto strikes Gallagher to take him off the apron. Kalisto kicks TJP several times. Kalisto hits a Hurricanruna Driver on TJP. Gallagher breaks up a pin attempt on TJP by Kalisto. Kalisto launches Gallagher over the top rope to ringside. Metalik tags in. Metalik kicks TJP in the face. Kalisto hits a Springboard Senton to the outside on Gallagher. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on TJP. Metalik hits the Metalik Driver on TJP. Metalik pins TJP for the win.

Winners: Kalisto & Gran Metalik

A recap of WWE Champion AJ Styles defeating Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of Sami Zayn defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap of the brawl between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Kane on RAW is shown to close the show.