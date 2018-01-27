Updated WWE Royal Rumble Odds: Women's Rumble Flips Again, Odds For More Title Bouts, Daniel Bryan

The betting odds for Sunday's Royal Rumble now includes the two Tag Team Championship Matches (h/t to our friends at Bet Wrestling).

The opening odds have been set for both the Raw and Smackdown Championships and sees both sets of challengers as favorites, though not by much. In both cases, this does not necessarily indicate any championships changing hands due to the infamous "champion's advantage" stipulation that forbids a title switch due to a count out or disqualification outcome.

On the Raw side of the tag team division, it is Cesaro and Sheamus who are favored to win at -150. The Bar will be challenging Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan, who hold the titles currently and have odds of +100, an even bet. This is currently extremely close.

On the Smackdown end, the Champions are also not the team that is favored to win. The Usos, who are the current champions, have odds of +120, making them the slightest of underdogs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, the challengers, are favored at -162 for the two out of three falls match.

Shinsuke Nakamura is favored to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, followed by Roman Reigns. Despite not being advertised for the match, Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan are tied as the third biggest favorites to win the match.

As for the rest of the card, Asuka is once again favored to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, likely due to reports that previous favorite, Ronda Rousey, is in Columbia filming Mile 22. There have been no major changes to the other top matches. Brock Lesnar is still favored to retain the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match while AJ Styles is still the favorite in the Handicap Match for the WWE Championship.