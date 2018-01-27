Potential Spoilers: More Big Names Seen In Philadelphia

With NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and the Royal Rumble drawing near, more names are showing up in Philly today, according to PWInsider. Among the latest are: EC3, Candice LaRae, Ricochet, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Earlier this month at the most recent Impact Wrestling tapings, EC3 finished up with the company and was reportedly free to sign anywhere. It's also worth nothing that he was scheduled to appear for Renegade Wrestling Revolution on the day of the Rumble, but had to pull out of the show. The promotion said it was due to a private family matter.

Last week, WWE announced the signings of Ricochet and Candice LaRae with both Superstars reporting to the WWE Performance Center. LaRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, is in the main event of tonight's TakeOver where he will face NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Shawn Michaels is currently a trainer with NXT, no details were given if he will be making any kind of on-screen appearance this weekend.