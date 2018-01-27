Why Sting And Many Other Legends Are In Philly, NFL Player On XFL - National Anthem, Sheamus Note

- In the video above, NFL star Marcedes Lewis of the Jacksonville Jaguars talked about Vince McMahon bringing back the XFL. He said that while he doesn't know if the XFL will be able to compete with the NFL, it's good for people that can't make the league although it will be looked at as a downgrade. Lewis laughed when asked about players not being able to have criminal records, noting that it's "open to interpretation." Lewis also talked about players having to stand for the National Anthem.

"They [the players] may not play ball," Lewis said. "That might affect who you're able to get in that league."

- The Mirror has a story here about Sheamus discussing football / soccer star Alexis Sanchez moving from Arsenal to Old Trafford.

"The thing is about Alexis Sanchez, it's all about money," Sheamus said. "Last year he stopped caring, stopped putting any effort in. Why do you want a player like that? Why would you want a player who throws his toys out the pram just so he can get a move to somewhere else with more money?"

- In addition to The Royal Rumble being in Philadelphia this Sunday, there is also the loaded Icons Of Wrestling convention and fanfest in the city this weekend at the 2300 Arena. There are a host of Superstars at the convention, including Sting, Ric Flair, Scott Hall, Vader, Bully Ray, Billy Gunn, Bruce Prichard, Teddy Long and Scott Steiner as well as current WWE stars Mark Henry, Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Corey Graves. You can get more details about the convention at this link. You can check out a message from Sting about it below: