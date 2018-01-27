Finn Balor Makes Royal Rumble Joke, Alexa Bliss And New Day Pull A Prank, NXT TakeOver Time-Lapse

- Above, Alexa Bliss and New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston appear on the Disney show, Walk the Prank. The trio poses as landscapers (Yard Times) to tell the target there's a poisonous snake in the house and then proceed to trash the entire place looking for it.

- The Wells Fargo Center tweeted out a time-lapse of tonight's NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia ring and stage setup. The show kicks off at 8pm ET with the Pre-Show starting at 7pm ET, be sure to join us from complete live coverage. Andrade "Cien" Almas will defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in the main event.

- On Twitter, Finn Balor sent a note to himself to not jump over the top rope during the Royal Rumble, like he's doing in photo below onto The Bar. Balor is one of 18 wrestlers who have already announced their entry into Sunday's match.