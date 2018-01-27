WrestlingInc.com

Johnny Gargano And Andrade Almas Comment On Tonight's Match, WWE Previews NXT TakeOver Main Event

By Joshua Gagnon | January 27, 2018

- Above, Cathy Kelley previewed tonight's TakeOver main event showing Johnny Gargano enter the arena with his wife (and newly signed WWE Star) Candice LaRae, as well as Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega. Tonight's show will feature three title matches: Almas defending the NXT Championship against Gargano, Ember Moon defending the NXT Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler, and The Authors of Pain taking on The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) for their NXT Tag Team Titles.

- In WWE's newest poll, they asked fans: "Who will walk out of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia the NXT Champion?" As of this writing, Johnny Gargano is leading over Andrade "Cien" Almas with 67 percent of the vote. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 7pm ET!

- Gargano and Almas both commented on their upcoming match on Twitter. The champion called it a "dream" and the challenger said about his career, "Difficult roads often lead to some pretty cool destinations."

