WWE NXT 2017 Year End Award Winners Announced, Three Awards Scrapped Tonight? (Videos)

Below is the full list of winners in the WWE NXT 2017 Year End Awards, which were announced on tonight's "Takeover: Philadelphia" pre-show after weeks of fan voting.

It should be noted that WWE did not announce the Future Star of the Year, the Tag Team of the Year or the Takeover of the Year awards.

NXT Female Competitor of the Year Award

#Asuka

#EmberMoon

#NikkiCross

#RubyRiott

#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Winner: Asuka

NXT Male Competitor of the Year Award

#BobbyRoode

#DrewMcIntyre

#AleisterBlack

#AndradeAlmas

#RoderickStrong

Winner: Aleister Black

Overall NXT Competitor of the Year Award

#BobbyRoode

#DrewMcIntyre

#AleisterBlack

#AndradeAlmas

#RoderickStrong

#Asuka

#EmberMoon

#NikkiCross

#RubyRiott

#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Winner: Asuka

NXT Breakout Star of the Year Award

#AleisterBlack

#AndradeAlmasZelinaVega

#UndisputedERA

#SonyaDeville

#RubyRiott

#VelveteenDream

#LarsSullivan

Winner: Aleister Black

NXT Match of the Year Award

#GarganoVsAlmas — Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

#AsukaVsMoon — Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women's Championship Match, TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

#McIntyreVsAlmas — Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: WarGames)

#DIYVsRevivalVsAOP — #DIY vs. The Revival vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match, TakeOver: Orlando)

#BateVsDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (WWE U.K. Championship Match, TakeOver: Chicago)

#WarGamesMatch — SAnitY vs. Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: WarGames)

#AsukaVsCross — Asuka vs. Nikki Cross (NXT Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match, NXT TV, June 28, 2017)

#DIYVsAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, TakeOver: Chicago)

#StrongVsRoode — Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode (NXT Championship Match, NXT TV, July 5, 2017)

#WomensBattleRoyal — NXT Women's Championship Qualifying Battle Royal (NXT TV, Oct. 25, 2017)

#BlackVsDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream (TakeOver: WarGames)

#GarganoVsOhno — Johnny Gargano vs. Kassius Ohno (NXT TV, Dec. 6, 2017)

Winners: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne

NXT Rivalry of the Year Award

#NakamuraRoode — Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

#MoonAsuka — Ember Moon vs. Asuka

#BateDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne

#SAnitYUndisputed — SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA

#BlackDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

#OhnoItami — Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

#DIYAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of Pain

Winners: The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black

The award for @WWENXT's Rivalry of the Year goes to @WWEAleister and @VelveteenWWE, but the latter is using his acceptance speech to make a BOLD prediction for tonight's #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/3ecCpIzJp5 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018