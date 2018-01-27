WINC Podcast (1/27): NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Review, XFL Returning, Royal Rumble

Raj Giri, Justin LaBar, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Review

- The XFL returning in 2020 and what it should do to help the league be a success.

- Royal Rumble

- Was Gargano vs. Almas the best match of the year so far?

- Who did WWE show at ringside at TakeOver?

- The Velveteen Dream's potential.

- Will Ronda Rousey be in the Royal Rumble?

- Tommaso Ciampa returns.

- Women's Elimination Chamber match?

- And more!

