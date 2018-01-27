Ethan Carter III And Other Top Stars Shown At Ringside For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia' (Photos)

Ethan Carter III was shown at ringside during tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event, right before the main event began. It looks like he will be making his return to the company as EC3 soon.
Other stars shown at ringside during Takeover tonight were War Machine, Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and Maria Menounos.
Below are shots of the stars at ringside tonight:
Welcome to #NXTTakeOver, @WarBeardHanson and @RAYMONDxROWE! #WarMachine pic.twitter.com/rX6AkslYWp— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018
What's up, @mariamenounos? See you tomorrow at the 2018 #RoyalRumble! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/imHyxYMiVv— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018
The high-flying @KingRicochet is here in Philadelphia, ringside for #NXTTakeOver! pic.twitter.com/hUgSDiR6Wj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018
You never know WHO you'll run into at #NXTTakeOver. Nice to see you, @therealec3! pic.twitter.com/6QsBQ14DZG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018