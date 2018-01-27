WrestlingInc.com

Ethan Carter III And Other Top Stars Shown At Ringside For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philadelphia' (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | January 27, 2018
Ethan Carter III was shown at ringside during tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event, right before the main event began. It looks like he will be making his return to the company as EC3 soon.

Other stars shown at ringside during Takeover tonight were War Machine, Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and Maria Menounos.

Below are shots of the stars at ringside tonight:

