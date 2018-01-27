WWE Live Event Results From Richmond (1/27): AJ Styles Vs. Kevin Owens In A Cage, No Women's Matches

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Sherrod Jones @SherrodJones4 for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Richmond, VA:

* WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day

* Sami Zayn defeated Sin Cara

* There was a backstage Fashion Files segment where they were talking about The Royal Rumble and who might win.

* Breezango defeated Rusev & Aiden English

* U.S. Champion Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal

* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE Champion defeated Kevin Owens in a steel cage match. This match stole the show.

It was a solid show with a big crowd. Surprisingly, there were no women's matches. AJ Styles and The New Day got the biggest pops.