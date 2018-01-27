Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza proved not much has changed since 2012 as he cemented his status as a top middleweight as he finished Derek Brunson in the first round in the main event of UFC on FOX 27. It was a rematch of their Strikeforce fight from six years ago, which Jacare also won in one round.

Jacare landed a huge head kick on Brunson and then followed with some stiff punches that knocked him out at the 3:50 mark. Jacare improved to 25-5-1 and earned his third win in his last four fights. As for Brunson, the loss snaps a two-fight win streak and drops his record to 18-6.

In the co-main event, Andre Fili earned a split decision win over Dennis Bermudez to move up in the featherweight division. The judges scored the contest 28-29, 30-27, 29-28. Fili has now won back-to-back fights while Bermudez has lost three straight.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Ronaldo Souza def. Derek Brunson via knockout (head kick, punches) at 3:50 of Round 1

- Andre Fili def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

- Gregor Gillespie def. Jordan Rinaldi via TKO (punches) at 4:46 of Round 1

- Drew Dober def. Frank Camacho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

- Bobby Green def. Erik Koch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Mirsad Bektic def. Godofredo Pepey via TKO (punches) at 2:47 of Round 1

- Katlyn Chookagian def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

- Randa Markos def. Juliana Lima via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Ji Yeon Kim def. Justine Kish via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

- Vinc Pichel def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Niko Price def. George Sullivan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of Round 2

- Cory Sandhagen def. Austin Arnett via TKO (strikes) at 3:48 of Round 2