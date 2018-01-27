WWE Confirms Ethan Carter III's Signing

As noted, stars shown at ringside tonight for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" were War Machine, Maria Menounos, Trevor "Ricochet" Mann and Ethan Carter III.

WWE has confirmed that the former Derrick Bateman has been signed. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion will continue using the EC3 name as he owns the rights.

WWE announced the following on EC3's signing and the Takeover appearance:

New NXT signee EC 3 made a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia PHILADELPHIA – While the red-hot action inside the ring at TakeOver: Philadelphia kept NXT fans on the edge of their seats, the surprise cameo of NXT's newest blockbuster signing has the entire sports-entertainment world buzzing. EC 3, a familiar face to many longtime WWE fans, made an unannounced appearance Saturday night, sitting among the NXT Universe inside the jam-packed Wells Fargo Center. A ring veteran of more than 15 years, EC 3 posed for WWE Network cameras as Mauro Ranallo confirmed that the brawny Superstar is NXT's newest signee. Stay with WWE.com for more coverage of this story as it develops.