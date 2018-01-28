What Happened After WWE NXT Takeover, Identity Of Man In Velveteen Dream's Entrance, Undisputed Era

- Above is video of Charly Caruso talking to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era after their win over The Authors of Pain at "Takeover: Philadelphia" tonight. Bobby Fish says they left with the titles and that's the end of story. Kyle O'Reilly says Akam and Rezar were a challenge but they weathered the storm and proved that not only are they the NXT Tag Team Champions, they're undisputed. Fish says there's no storm they cannot weather and The Authors of Pain understands that more than anyone now.

- As noted, Takeover saw the return of Tommaso Ciampa, who was still using a crutch and limping after suffering a torn ACL last May. Ciampa attacked Johnny Gargano from behind after the main event, which saw NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas retain over Gargano. Gargano was helped to his feet by officials after Takeover went off the air, and then walked to the back with wife and new WWE signee Candice LeRae at his side. Gargano received a standing ovation from most of the crowd as he was helped to the back.

- The large man used in The Velveteen Dream's entrance at Takeover was "Blaster McMassive" Thomas Sharpe of EVOLVE & CHIKARA fame. No word yet on who the woman was. Dream defeated Kassius Ohno in the second match of the night. You can see his new entrance below: