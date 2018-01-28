EC3 On His WWE Future (Video), Nigel McGuinness On Missing 'Takeover: Philadelphia', Gabe Sapolsky

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to new WWE NXT signee Ethan Carter III after his "Takeover: Philadelphia" appearance last night. EC3 says it's been 1,714 days since he was affiliated with WWE but who's counting? EC3 says he's signed to NXT now and there's a "We Are NXT" mantra, which is all and good, but he is EC3. When asked what's different now, EC3 says he knows who he is now and there's a victory in that. He ends the interview by saying he looks forward to the future.

- Gabe Sapolsky was sitting ringside for part of last night's NXT show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Gabe recently signed on with WWE as a creative consultant.

- As noted, Nigel McGuinness missed Takeover because he was sick. The show was called by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson, who received rave reviews from fans. Nigel tweeted the following on missing the show:

Heartfelt apologies i can't call Takeover tonight. Was hoping I'd be better in time. Truly appreciate the support and understanding. — nigel mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) January 28, 2018

And thank you @mauroranallo and @WWEPercyWatson for covering. I know you guys will knock it out the park fellas. — nigel mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) January 28, 2018