Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the Men's Royal Rumble. While the most popular choice was clear, there are a few names that stuck out in the comments. Named the most was Roman Reigns, considering where WWE is going with Reigns vs. Lesnar, it's the most obvious choice. Not far behind was Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor, both are Superstars you guys would love to see take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Dolph Ziggler came in fourth as more of an under the radar pick.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Damien "Gimmick" Sandow:

"Final four: Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz (sneakily eliminated Balor just before). The Miz tries to team with Dolph, who superkicks Miz over the rope; Dolph then dodges a spear and both Dolph and Shinsuke Kinshasa/Superkick Roman out. Dolph and Shinsuke then go at it for five minute to make up for their crap Backlash match. Who wins out of these two I will let you decide."

Rich Isler:

"I can see several people winning this year, which is a good thing. I don't think they have really established a clear favorite. I could see Reigns, Nakamura, Ziggler or Balor winning. Realistically, it will probably just be Reigns. But I really hope Ziggler wins."

The Zlatan™:

"I normally hate on him, but I wouldn't say no to Balor winning and going after AJ Styles' Championship. They could easily make a storyline out of Balor saying he couldn't beat Brock, so he wanted the easier Champion at WrestleMania. (Heel) Balor vs AJ Styles could be a great co-main event at WM 34."

ThePhenomenalOne:

"Roman Reigns wins the Rumble and then beats AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar in a 2-on-1 handicap match to become both WWE and Universal Champion at WrestleMania."

