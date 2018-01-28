NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Results (Night Two): Cody Rhodes Betrays Kenny Omega, Huge Upset

Night two of NJPW New Beginning took place earlier today and in shocking fashion Jay White defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship via pinfall. Omega had been the inaugural champion, winning it last July at the G1 Special in Long Beach, California. After the match, Adam Page already looked to challenge Jay White, but Omega asked him to back off. Cody came down, they argued, Cody said Omega wasn't being a leader, and ended up putting Omega down with a cross rhodes. Cody grabbed a chair, but Koto Ibushi ran out to make the save for Omega.

Also, Roppongi 3K defeated the Young Bucks to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship for a second time. Below are the full results:

* Juice Robinson defeated Katsuya Kitamura (Kitmaura Challenge Series, 0-3)

* El Desperado, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Tiger Mask IV

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa defeated Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi, and Tomoyuki Oka

* Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka defeated Henare and Michael Elgin

* Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll defeated David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and KUSHIDA

* BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) defeated Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* "Switchblade" Jay White defeated Kenny Omega (c) (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

See Also Kenny Omega Talks His Ring Attire At Wrestle Kingdom, Reaction When Pitched Chris Jericho Match

NJPW next's live events on NJPW will be two Road to the New Beginning shows on February 5 and 6 (4:30am ET / 1:30am PT) and then the third New Beginning show on February 10 at 3am ET / 12am PT, here's the card for that show:

* Katsuya Kitamura vs. Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* "Switchblade" Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Michael Elgin

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe

* BUSHI vs. Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)