Shayna Baszler On Ember Moon Barely Surviving (Video), HHH & Stephanie McMahon On Takeover, Dream

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2018

- Above is video of Shayna Baszler talking to Kayla Braxton after her loss to WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon at "Takeover: Philadelphia" last night. Baszler also attacked Moon after the match and says says Ember didn't beat her, she barely survived.

- Kayla interviews The Velveteen Dream about his win over Kassius Ohno in this new video. Dream says in the end, the NXT Universe knows what's on his trunks - Dream Over.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following after Takeover:

