Kenny Omega Comments On Cody Rhodes Attacking Him, Losing U.S. Title

Night two of NJPW New Beginning took place earlier today and in shocking fashion Jay White defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship via pinfall. Omega had been the inaugural champion by winning it last July at the G1 Special 8-Man Tournament in Long Beach, California. After the match, Adam Page already looked to challenge Jay White by taking away the title momentarily, but Omega asked him to back off, and handed the title back to White.

Along with the other Bullet Club members, Cody came to the ring and began arguing with Omega, saying he wasn't being a leader. It looked like things had cooled off until Cody grabbed Omega and dropped him with a cross rhodes. As Page held Omega, Cody grabbed a chair to hit Omega with, but Koto Ibushi ran out to make the save for Omega and chased off the group. Omega and Ibushi hugged afterwards and Ibushi helped the former champion to the back.

You can see what went down in the video below.

After losing his U.S. Championship and being attacked by Cody, Omega posted "A new beginning" on Twitter.

Cody and Omega have been teasing tension for quite sometime going back to last June when Cody attempted to "throw in the towel" for Omega during his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion. That match went to a 60-minute time limit draw. Omega did the same at the G1 Special in July during Cody's title match against Okada, as he tried to get Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes to do it.

Omega and Ibushi also have history as the two were tag team partners in the DDT Pro-Wrestling back in 2009, known then as the Golden Lovers. More recently, the two teased a potential feud that would culminate in the G1 Climax 27 finals, but only Omega made it to the finals, facing Tetsuya Naito instead. At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Ibushi defeated Cody in a singles match.