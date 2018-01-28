WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Baltimore (1/27): Brock Lesnar Defends WWE Universal Championship

By Raj Giri | January 28, 2018

Thanks to Evan Prout for these results from last night's WWE live event in Baltimore:

* "Woken" Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. Hardy cut a promo and mentioned Vanguard 1, Senor Benjamin and the compound.

* The Bar defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Heath Slater & Rhyno. Good match with a lot of comedy.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak with a double knee gutbuster. Really good match.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Kane. After the match, Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed both of them.

Intermission

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins with a rollup.

* Elias played two songs before Finn Balor came out. Elias defeated Balor after countering the coup de grace.

* Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins defeated The Miztourage. Reigns got the win for his team with a spear.

