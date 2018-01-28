EC3 spoke with ESPN just after his first appearance back with the WWE at last night's NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. Here are some of the highlights:

Making his return to WWE after being away for nearly five years:

"The moment was vindication. The moment was resolution. I feel redeemed."

Making it a mission to get back to WWE:

"It's only been 1,714 days since the last time I stepped foot in the WWE -- but who's counting. With each day that has passed, I've had one goal in mind -- and that was to be here, in this moment at this time for one purpose. Never once, without a shadow of a doubt, did I ever not believe in myself -- believe that I would come back. I came back with vigor and determination. I came back on a mission."

Being the best:

"For years outside of the WWE, I've been saying one thing -- that I'm the best here, I'm the best there, I'm the best anywhere. While I was the best 'here' elsewhere, the 'there' I referenced was here [in the WWE] -- and that carries over. I'm the best here, I'm the best there, I'm the best anywhere. Competition? Bring it on. Competition? Come get a taste. Competition? I'm here."

EC3 also discussed more about his moment in the crowd. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.