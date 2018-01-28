Seth Rollins Gets New Theme (Video), Former WWE Champion Says He Wasn't Invited To RAW 25, WWE Shop

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and noted that he was not invited to WWE RAW 25 last Monday. He also talked about why he preferred his current situation wrestling sporadically on the indies as opposed to a WWE return.

"I know some people can't understand that, but I'm wrestling overseas and I'm wrestling way less matches," said RVD. "I don't enjoy the road life or WWE's really hectic schedule."

- Seth Rollins came out to new theme music at last night's WWE live event in Baltimore. The beginning almost sounds like Triple H's theme, before it turns into an updated version of his regular entrance song. You can check it out in the videos below:

Evan Prout contributed to this article.