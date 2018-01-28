Possible Spoiler For Entrant In Women's Royal Rumble

According to PWInsider, Kelly Kelly was seen in Philadelphia at the hotel where WWE Superstars are currently staying. With 12 spots still open in the Women's Royal Rumble, it's a good bet she could be one of tonight's surprise entrants.

Earlier this week, Kelly Kelly made an appearance for WWE when she appeared on their RAW 25 show in a segment with a number of other women Superstars including: Trish Stratus, The Bella Twins, and Lillian Garcia.

She began her career with WWE in their development system back in 2006 before moving to their ECW brand. Winning the WWE Divas Championship on one occasion, Kelly Kelly was released from the company in September of 2012 to heal up and move towards a modeling/acting career. Currently, she's on E!'s WAGS series.

The 18 announced women in the Royal Rumble match are: Naomi, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, and Alicia Fox.