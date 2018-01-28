- Above is a clip from WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando, which premieres tonight on the WWE Network right after the Royal Rumble. The clip above features a behind-the-scenes look at Mojo Rawley and New England Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski, getting ready for their segment on the show. Gronk would play a big part in Rawley winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos, featuring a bunch from the RAW 25 episode. The collection includes: Nikki Bella (with a number of WWE Stars past and present), Matt Hardy (with some of the 205 Live division), and Chris Jericho (with Ric Flair).

- Below are comments from Paige, Randy Orton, Matt Hardy, and Finn Balor on tonight's Royal Rumble. Paige noted that she was sad to not be competing tonight, but wished the other competitors well. Paige's WWE in-ring career is reportedly over after taking a kick to the back that forced the referee to stop the match during a Raw live event in December. It's a situation similar to Edge's retirement in 2011 due to a neck injury.

Happy #RoyalRumble day. Wanna wish every single lady who is participating to absolutely kill it. I'm sad I can't be part of it but I'll be there supporting all of you.. well.. like 2 of you. #Absolution @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 28, 2018