Kevin Owens And Jason Jordan Injury Note, Matt Hardy Welcomes EC3 To WWE, Tommy Dreamer - Rumble

- Kevin Owens worked last night's SmackDown live event in Richmond against AJ Styles in in the steel cage main event. Wrestling Inc. reader Sherrod Jones noted that it was "the match of the night." Owens had been out of action with a back injury since wrestling on the January 9th episode of SmackDown Live, where he teamed with Sami Zayn in a losing effort to AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura in a handicap match. Owens will team with Sami Zayn to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a handicap match at The Royal Rumble tonight. If Owens and Zayn win, they will be the first ever WWE Co-Champions.

- Jason Jordan has also been out of action with a back injury. He teamed with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at last night's WWE live event in Baltimore, but Evan Prout, who was at the show, noted to us that he only did one move in the match, which was a clothesline. Full results from last night's live event in Baltimore are at this link. Jordan is scheduled to team with Rollins tonight to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Sheamus & Cesaro.

- Tommy Dreamer was interviewed by The Wrestling Estate. During the interview, he was asked if he will be an entrant in the Royal Rumble match tonight.

"I will do anything for any wrestling company," Dreamer said. "I just went to Impact because Scott D'Amore and Don Callis called me up and said Sonjay Dutt is hurt. He can't fly, and I need your help. That's all he had to say. We didn't even talk money, we didn't talk anything. He was a friend that needed help. I said cool, just give me a plane ticket. We discussed everything after.

"Same thing for WWE. If WWE ever needs my help, I'll help them out. They've had so many guys from House of Hardcore. If they think it will be a great surprise for Philadelphia, then I'll be there. If not, then I'll be very, very happy just being me."

- Matt Hardy welcomed EC3 to WWE following WWE officially announcing his signing last night. Hardy wrote on Twitter: