WWE Royal Rumble Opening Match Revealed, Alexa Bliss - Charlotte Flair Rumble Notes, WWE 24 Preview

- Above and below are videos of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on tonight's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. It looks like they will be watching the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match from ringside tonight.
30 women will enter tonight's first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble Match... but which Superstar does #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE want to face at #WrestleMania 34? #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/6yA1cIxgeA— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018
- Tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will open with WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.
- Below is another preview for the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33 that premieres on the WWE Network after the Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air:
Don't miss an incredible behind-the-scenes at last year's #UltimateThrillRide on "#WWE24: @WrestleMania Orlando" TONIGHT immediately following #RoyalRumble only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/okNjdkCA0w— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018