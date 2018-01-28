WrestlingInc.com

Raw Superstar Pulled From Women's Royal Rumble Match Due To Injury, Possible NXT Competitor

By Daniel Pena | January 28, 2018

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has announced that Alicia Fox has been pulled from tonight's 30-Woman Over-The-Top Royal Rumble Match due to injury.

This now leaves 17 announced competitors for the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match.

1) Asuka

2) Ruby Riott

3) Liv Morgan

4) Sarah Logan

5) Sasha Banks

6) Nia Jax

7) Bayley

8) Naomi

9) Natalya

10) Sonya Deville

11) Mandy Rose

12) Mickie James

13) Tamina Snuka

14) Lana

15) Carmella

16) Becky Lynch

17) Dana Brooke

Meanwhile, it's quite possible that NXT Superstar Peyton Royce will be among the competitors in the match as she is currently in Philadelphia, the site of tonight's Royal Rumble event. She sent out a tweet on the Rumble tonight and her location reveals that she is in Philadelphia.

Bob Lendzinski contributed to this article.

