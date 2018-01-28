WWE Royal Rumble: Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Vs. Scott Dawson And Dash Wilder (Kickoff)

The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Corey Graves. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out first, followed by The Revival.

Anderson starts off with Dash and they go right to the corner for a tag to Dawson. They go at it and Dawson looks to take control but Anderson dropkicks him. Anderson works on the arm and tags in Gallows for a double team backdrop. Dawson rolls to the floor to regroup with Wilder. Gallows waits and in comes Wilder off a tag. Dash distracts the referee while Dawson comes in and rakes the eyes of Gallows. Dawson sends Gallows into the knee of Dash and tags him in. Dash unloads in the corner but Gallows rocks him and comes out of it. Gallows no-sells another shot and launches Dash into the corner for big body shots. Gallows keeps control as we go to a break with The Revival regrouping on the floor.

Back from the break and Dawson takes control of Anderson after Anderson doesn't see a tag. Dawson keeps control until Dash comes in to keep the assault going. Anderson breaks out of a hold but Dawson tags back in and goes right to work on him, still focusing on the leg.

More back and forth between the two teams. Anderson finally nails a Spinebuster on Dash but he kicks out. Gallows ends up on the floor with Dawson. Gallows runs into the ring post after Dawson ducks. The Revival double teams Anderson and takes his knee out for the pin.

Winners: The Revival

After the match, Anderson sells the injury in the ring as Gallows stands with him while The Revival stands tall on the ramp. We go back to the panel.

