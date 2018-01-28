Another Woman Removed From Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Match?, Alicia Fox Out Of MMC

As noted, WWE announced that Alicia Fox will not be competing in tonight's women's Royal Rumble match due to an injury. It should be noted that there were no women's matches at last night's RAW and SmackDown live events, so it appears as if they were rehearsing the match. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle also tweeted that she will not compete in the Mixed Match Challenge moving forward and that Goldust will select a new partner.

It appears as if Tamina has been removed from the Rumble match as well. Her photo no longer appears in the promotional photo for the photo on the match, as seen below. She also wasn't featured in the promo video for the match during the Kickoff show and she didn't appear on the go-home episode of SmackDown Live this past Tuesday. If she is indeed out of the match, that would leave 14 spots open for surprise entrees.

Here is the updated roster of confirmed participants for tonight's match: Naomi, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Lana, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke.

Update: The updated promotional image has Tamina back in, replacing Alicia Fox:

Bob Lendzinski and Jay R contributed to this article.