WWE Royal Rumble: Who Accepted Bobby Roode's Glorious WWE U.S. Title Open Challenge?

WWE United States Title Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode for the first-ever Glorious US Open Challenge. Roode cuts a promo and kicks off the challenge, asking who's going to jump on the golden opportunity. Out comes Mojo Rawley to answer the challenge.

They lock up and Mojo sends Roode to the mat. Roode charges and Mojo knocks him down. Fans chant "Mojo sucks" now. Mojo works over Roode in the corner but Roode fights out. Mojo charges out of the corner but Rode hits an inverted atomic drop and a side Russian leg sweep for a 2 count. Mojo comes right back and nails Roode. Mojo dodges a Glorious DDT and sends Roode out to the floor on his feet. Roode tries to come back in but Mojo knocks him off into the barrier. Mojo charges and sends Roode back into the barrier. Mojo talks some trash and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Mojo is still in it. Roode manages to get an elbow up as Mojo charges in the corner. Mojo catches a Blockbuster attempt but Roode slides out of a slam. Roode with a forearm and a clothesline now. Roode with a corner clothesline and a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Roode keeps control and hits the Blockbuster. He calls for the DDT but Mojo blocks it and drops him for a 2 count. Mojo plants Roode into the mat and covers for another 2 count.

Mojo mushes Roode around and talks some trash. Roode catches Mojo with a spinebuster for a close 2 count. Mojo blocks the DDT once again with a backdrop. Mojo launches Roode into the ring post. Mojo charges into the corner with the big punch but Roode blocks it. Roode with an awkward DDT out of the corner for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Roode

After the match, Roode has his arm raised as his music hits.

