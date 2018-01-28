WWE Royal Rumble: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Handicap Match)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

We go right to the ring and out first comes Sami Zayn as fans go along with his theme song. Kevin Owens is out next. Fans chant "yep!" as Owens and Sami wait. The music hits and out next comes WWE Champion AJ Styles to a pop.

AJ hits the ring as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton as fans chant for AJ. Sami starts off with AJ as we get some stalling. Owens comes in and AJ hits him. Owens stalls some now and tags in Sami before he gets going with AJ. AJ and Sami trade counters for a quick pin attempt by AJ. Fans chant for Mike Chioda as Owens and AJ go at it. Owens drops AJ but it backfires. AJ stops Owens from tagging Sami. Owens runs around the ring and back in to make the tag.

Sami stalls some more in his corner. AJ and Sami tangle for a minute but Sami tags Owens in again. Owens unloads and takes AJ to the corner while the referee has AJ's attention. Owens takes AJ to another corner for more offense. Sami tags in and stomps away while AJ is down. Sami keeps control and fights a comeback off. Sami with a backdrop for a 2 count. Owens tags in and launches AJ into the turnbuckles for a 2 count. Owens with more offense while AJ is down.

Owens keeps control and tags Sami in again. AJ fights up and out but Owens tags in and turns it back around. AJ rocks Owens and drops Sami as well. AJ unloads on Owens now. Owens runs into a boot in the corner. Owens gets AJ in the Electric Chair, slamming him face first into the mat for a 2 count. Owens argues with the referee and goes right to AJ to keep him grounded on the mat.

Owens slams AJ again and tells him to stay down. Owens goes for the corner cannonball but AJ moves. Sami tags in as Owens clutches his ankle. Sami takes AJ to the corner but AJ stops a tornado DDT. AJ climbs up and rocks Sami on top. AJ brings Sami to the mat with a big hurricanrana. AJ is slow to get up as Sami crawls for a tag. Owens comes in but AJ nails a pele kick and Owens goes down. Sami tags in and goes for a Helluva Kick but AJ boots him. AJ goes for a moonsault but has to land on his feet, turning it into an inverted DDT.

Sami crawls and tags in Owens again. AJ rocks Owens as he charges into the corner. Sami runs in next but AJ hits him as well. AJ takes out Sami as Owens sends him that way. Sami is sent out. AJ ends up rolling Owens into the Calf Crusher as fans pop. AJ pulls back and tightens the hold in the middle of the ring. Sami runs in and breaks it up as fans boo. AJ unloads with strikes and drops Sami. Sami gets sent to the floor again. AJ ad Owens go at it for a quick 2 count. AJ sends Owens into the ring post. Sami runs in for a Blue Thunderbomb but AJ blocks it. Owens assists with a superkick from the apron while Sami has the referee distracted, allowing Sami to hit the Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count.

Fans chant for AJ as Sami gets up first. Sami with a chop and a slap in the corner as the referee warns him. Sami takes AJ to the top and rocks him. Sami climbs up for a superplex but AJ slides down and sends Sami face first into the turnbuckle. Sami sends AJ to the apron. Owens charges and AJ drops him. AJ springboards in and hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Sami but Owens runs in and breaks the pin up. AJ gets up first and turns to Sami for a forearm.Sami swings back. AJ rocks him. Sami fights back as they trade shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ hits two straight forearms. AJ ducks a shot and stops Sami from tagging.

Sami gets sent out to the floor again as AJ tosses him. Owens hits a superkick. AJ counters the Pop-up Powerbomb and rolls Owens for the win to retain.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Styles stands tall with the title as we go to replays. AJ stands tall with his arm raised as Sami and Owens look on from the ramp. AJ raises the title and looks up at the WrestleMania 34 sign. Sami and Owens head to the back as the celebration continues.

