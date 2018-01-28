WWE Royal Rumble: Benjamin And Gable Vs. The Usos (2 Of 3 Falls For The SmackDown Tag Titles)

2 of 3 Falls Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out comes Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin first. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next. They cut promos on their opponents from ringside and throw the mics down. They hit the ring and face off.

Jey Uso starts off with Benjamin and goes right to work, taking control. Gable comes right in but Jey scrambles from their corner to his own as Shelton and Gable stare him down. Jey and Gable lock up. Jimmy Uso tags in for a double team but Gable avoids it and scrambles to the floor. Shelton joins him on the floor to regroup. Gable and Jimmy go at it now. Gable slams Uso to the mat. Jimmy goes to the corner and they break. Gable tries to attack but it backfires. Uso with offense in the corner now.

Jimmy ends up dropping Gable for a 2 count. Benjamin tags in. Jimmy swings at Shelton but he drops off the apron and avoids it. Gable with a chop block from behind. Benjamin focuses on the injured leg of Jimmy now. Shelton returns to the ring and works Jimmy over. Shelton twists Uso's leg now. Gable tags in and stomps on Jimmy before going back to work on the leg. Gable with a 2 count.

Gable continues working Jimmy's leg over. Shelton tags back in and keeps the assault going. Gable tags back in as Jimmy looks for a tag. Jimmy fights out of the corner but Gable hits a Dragonscrew leg whip for another 2 count. Gable and Benjamin double team Jimmy with jumping knees and then knock Jey off the apron. They stand tall as some fans boo. Benjamin kicks Jimmy around now and takes him back down for a knee drop. Jimmy with a big right hand. Shelton fights back and catches a kick but Jimmy nails an enziguri.

Jey rallies for a tag and gets it. Jey unloads on Shelton and knocks Gable off the apron. Jey goes to work on Shelton but misses a Samoan Drop. Gable tags in but Jey clotheslines him to the floor. Jey runs the ropes and nails a dive on Benjamin. Jey returns to the ring and leaps out onto Gable on the other side of the ring. Jey brings Gable back into the ring and hits a crossbody for a close 2 count. More back and forth between Jey and Gable now. Gable with a Tiger suplex for a 2 count. Benjamin tags back in for a big double team powerbomb in the corner but Gable dropkicks an incoming Jimmy instead. Benjamin powerbombs Jey into Jimmy. Benjamin with Paydirt on Jey for a close 2 count.

Shelton and Jey go at it now. Shelton knocks Jey off the apron. Gable tags in and goes to the top, nailing a moonsault on both of The Usos on the floor. We get a replay of the moonsault. Gable rolls Jimmy back into the ring but the referee informs him Jimmy's not the legal man. Gable turns around to a big superkick from Jey and one from Jimmy. Jey nails a top rope splash for a close 2 count on Gable. Jey can't believe it. The Usos go to opposite corners now. Shelton runs up and nails Jey, sending him to the floor. Jimmy rolls through and superkicks Shelton. Gable and Jimmy go at it in the ring now. Gable takes two superkicks from The Usos and then one in the middle. Jimmy covers for the first fall.

Shelton and Gable run wild with the double teams now. They double team Jimmy on the floor and take him out with a big move. They return to the ring and Gable goes after Jey but the referee makes sure he can go. Jey tells him to bring it. Gable nails an overhead kick. Shelton tags in but gets rolled up for the win as Gable is getting into position for a double team move.

Winners: The Usos

After the match, The Usos hit the ramp with the titles as Gable and Benjamin look on shocked in the ring. We go to replays. The Usos stand tall on the stage with the titles in the air.

