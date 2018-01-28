WWE Royal Rumble: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Back from a break and we go to ringside with Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for 1 of 2 Royal Rumble matches on tonight's card. They send us to the "By The Numbers" video on the Rumble. Mike Rome is in the ring to go over the rules. Mike also introduces WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and out he comes as guest commentator.

Aiden English is out first to do a big introduction for Rusev, who hits the ring as the first competitor. Fans chant "Rusev Day" loudly. Finn Balor is out next as #2. The bell rings and they stare each other down. They lock up for a test of strength but Rusev tackles Balor into the ropes. Rusev sends Balor to the apron but he fights back in. Rusev sends Balor to the mat. Balor tries to dump Rusev now but can't get him up. Rusev nails Balor against the ropes and runs the ropes again but Balor dropkicks him. The timer starts up and out next comes Rhyno.

Rhyno enters the ring and goes at it with Rusev. Rhyno with a belly-to-belly on Rusev and then for Balor. Fans chant for ECW as Rhyno stands tall and looks out at the Philly crowd. Rhyno tries to dump Balor but Rusev comes from behind and stops him. Rhyno scoops Rusev but he slides out. Rusev with a spinning heel kick. The timer starts up again and out comes Baron Corbin to some boos. Corbin goes right to work on Balor and then Rhyno. Corbin tosses Balor across the ring and hits a big boot on Rhyno. Rusev soon cuts him off. Corbin goes under the ropes, runs right back in and clotheslines Rusev. Rhyno goes for a Gore but Corbin catches him and hits a Deep Six. Corbin eliminates Rhyno to boos. Balor eliminates Corbin to cheers. Corbin pulls Balor to the floor as referees yell at him. he ends up taking out Balor and Rusev on the floor. Corbin hits a big backbreaker on Balor before leaving. He's furious. The music hits and out next comes Heath Slater. Corbin floors him on the ramp with a clothesline. Officials check on Slater but he's laid out.

Balor sells a shoulder injury on the floor as we get a replay of what happened to Slater. The timer counts down and out next comes Elias with his guitar. Elias plays the guitar and introduces himself, stopping to stomp on Slater on the ramp. Elias asks who wants to walk with him. He enters the empty ring and keeps talking. he says the countdown clock will not start up again until he gives us the performance of the year. He asks everyone to hold their applause, turn their phones off and shut their mouths. The timer interrupts and out comes WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega. He also takes a shot at Slater. Elias and Almas go at it now. Almas drops Elias in the corner and charges in with the double knees. Elias blocks the hammerlock DDT but Almas counters that. Elias with a big clothesline. The timer starts up again and out comes Bray Wyatt.

Slater has moved closer to the ring but Wyatt launches him into the barrier. Wyatt hits the ring and nails an Uranage on Elias. Wyatt turns upside down in the corner and smiles. Balor runs in and stops Sister Abigail on Elias. Wyatt drops Balor with a clothesline. Wyatt decks Almas. Fans chant for Rusev, who is still down on the floor. Rusev gets on the apron but Wyatt decks him, and again. The timer counts down again and here comes Big E of The New Day. Big E stops at Slater at ringside and picks him up. Big E pulls pancakes from his singlet and shoves them in Slater's mouth. He enters the ring but Wyatt boots him and drops him. Big E with a belly-to-belly on Wyatt. Rusev and Elias double team Big E to drop him. Fans chant for Rusev again. Rusev works on Almas while Elias tries to dump Balor. Big E works on Wyatt in the corner now. The next man out is Tye Dillinger at #10. Tye's video plays but he's not showing up. The cameras cut backstage and we see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens destroying Dillinger. They beat him down until referees run over. Owens says he's got this but Sami says no, I've got this. Sami walks off, apparently to the ring. Sami decks Slater at ringside and enters the ring to go at it with Balor.

Sami tries to dump Balor while Big E works over Rusev. The timer counts down and the next man out is Sheamus. Sheamus enters the ring but Slater runs in right before him. Slater charges and clotheslines Sheamus out for a quick shocker elimination. Slater celebrates but Wyatt comes from behind and hits Sister Abigail. Wyatt eliminates Slater. Rusev tries to dump Balor now. Big E has Elias down now as the Rusev Day chants continue. The timer counts down again and here comes Xavier Woods. Woods goes at it with Wyatt in the corner. Sami decks him but Woods fights back. Big E and Woods double team Sami. They double team Elias next but he hangs on and stays in. Wyatt makes Sami and Woods hit face to face. Almas works on Balor in the corner. The counter starts up again and the next man out is Apollo Crews. Crews goes at it with Wyatt. Rusev tries to dump Sami. Crews dropkicks Wyatt. Elias fights off Big E and Woods at the same time. Almas has Balor down in a corner. Balor turns it around. Rusev works on Crews.

Shinsuke Nakamura is the next man out for his Rumble debut. He hits the ring and drops Sami, then fights off Rusev and Wyatt as fans continue to sing his theme song. Nakamura works several Superstars over as fans cheer. Nakamura with knees and Good Vibrations to Elias in the corner. Fans chant for Nakamura now as he avoids a Helluva Kick. Nakamura eliminates Sami. The next man out is Cesaro, who has uppercuts for several Superstars. Wyatt works over Woods now. Rusev has Crews down. Cesaro works on dumping Balor but Almas hits Cesaro from behind. Rusev sends Crews to the apron but he hangs on. Woods rocks Wyatt against the ropes. Nakamura and Elias go at it. Rusev almost eliminates Cesaro. Rusev and Cesaro trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. The next man out is Kofi Kingston. Kofi comes in but gets dropped on his head, apparently but Rusev. Crews lifts Cesaro high in the air but can't eliminate him. Crews also hangs onto the ropes from the apron as he and Cesaro go at it. Cesaro eliminates Crews.

Jinder Mahal is out next with just one of The Singh Brothers but he hits the ring by himself. Jinder takes out Woods and drops a big knee on him. Rusev decks Wyatt. Woods gets eliminated by Jinder. Big E and Jinder go at it on the apron now. Jinder eliminates Big E. The timer starts up and here comes RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins goes right to work on Wyatt and Elias. Rollins blocks a Slingblade from Balor and hits one of his own. Cesaro nails Rollins and tries to dump him but can't. Rollins eliminates Cesaro. Jinder works on Kofi now. Balor has Almas down. Jinder looks to eliminate Kofi but Woods is holding one of his feet, keeping him in the match. Big E brings a plate of pancakes over and puts it under Kofi's other foot. Kofi stays in the match. Woods and Big E launch Kofi back into the ring and he dances around. Jinder can't believe it. Kofi unloads on Jinder and eliminates him. Almas takes advantage and drops Kofi into the mat. Almas eliminates Kofi. The next man out is Matt Hardy.

Matt unloads on Elias and faces off with Wyatt but Rusev hits him. Wyatt and Hardy end up teaming to eliminate Rusev as fans boo. Matt and Wyatt double team Almas next but it doesn't last long as they start brawling. Hardy and Wyatt eliminate each other at the same time. John Cena is the next man out at #20. Fans sing their own version of Cena's theme song. Cena hits the ring and gets attacked by Rollins, Elias, Nakamura, Balor and Almas at the same time. Elias goes for Cena now while the others fight each other. Cena eliminates Elias to boos. Cena goes at it with Nakamura now. The next man out is "The Hurricane" Shane Helms as a surprise entrant.

Cena can't believe it as he and Helms face off. They go at it and Cena quickly eliminates Helms with an Attitude Adjustment over the top. Cena works on Rollins now. Balor works on Nakamura in the corner. Aiden English is the next man out. English goes right to work on Rollins. Fans do dueling chants for Cena s he goes at it with Balor. The next man out is Adam Cole from NXT, with his ribs taped up from Takeover. Cole gets a pop and hits the ring with offense. Balor eliminates English. Balor works on Rollins now. Cole works on Almas. The next man out is Randy Orton to a pop. Orton hits the ring and unloads on Cole. Orton with a powerslam. Cena blocks the RKO and pushes Orton into a kick from Almas. Almas launches himself in from the apron but right into a big RKO. Orton eliminates Almas.

The next man out is Titus O'Neil. Cole works on Nakamura in the corner. Titus tries to eliminate Cena. Cole and Rollins try to dump Nakamura. Orton drops Balor. Titus turns his attention to Cole and tries to dump him but Cole hangs on. Nakamura rocks Titus with a kick. Titus with a big chop to Nakamura in the corner. The timer starts up again and the next man out is WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Miz charges the ring by himself and goes to work on Rollins, then Balor. Cena scoops Miz for an AA but it's blocked. Miz with a big DDT on Cena. Miz with "yes!" kicks to Cena and Rollins at the same time. Miz avoids another AA and nails a Skull Crushing Finale on Cena. Rollins drops Miz with a superkick. The next man out is Rey Mysterio for a big return pop at #27. Rey unloads on Miz and then goes to work on Cole. Fans chant "holy s--t" at Rey's return. Rey goes to work on Cole now. Rey tries to dump him and gets it. Cole has been eliminated. Rey springboards in and hits Miz. Rey with a 619 on Miz. The next man out is Roman Reigns at #28. The crowd boos.

Reigns enters and drops Cena. Reigns goes at it with Miz next. Reigns eliminates Titus. The Miztourage helps Miz stay in but Reigns takes them both out. Rollins with a Curb Stomp Blackout to Miz. Reigns and Miz double powerbomb Miz to the floor on top of Axel and Dallas. Reigns then grabs Rollins and eliminates him. The next man out is Goldust. Goldust hits the ring and goes at it with Orton and others. The last man out is Dolph Ziggler to make his return.

Ziggler goes right to work on Cena. Cena misses an AA and eats a superkick. Ziggler sends Cena to the apron but he hangs on. Ziggler superkicks Orton. Ziggler eliminates Goldust. Nakamura goes after Ziggler next. Nakamura catches a superkick but Ziggler hangs on. Balor eliminates Ziggler. It's down to Balor, Rey, Cena, Orton, Nakamura and Reigns.

The final 6 go at it. Cena with an AA on Balor. Rey with a 619 on Reigns. Reigns ends up hitting a Superman punch and then eliminating Orton. Rey with a double 619 on Cena and Reigns. Rey springboards in on Cena. Balor eliminates Rey. We're down to Cena, Balor, Nakamura and Reigns. They all take a breather and look at each other before getting up and facing off in the middle of the ring. Cena taunts Balor but decks Nakamura. Reigns drops Balor while Cena goes after Nakamura on the mat. Reigns and Cena face off next. Fans chant "you both suck" at them. Nakamura and Balor attack them to a pop.

Balor and Nakamura face off now. Balor fights Nakamura into the corner. Nakamura with a high knee in the corner but Balor hangs on. Balor with a kick from the apron. Balor fights back in. They go at it some more. Cena and Reigns come back with clotheslines as fans boo. Cena and Reigns face off again. Fans chant "you both suck" again. Cena and Reigns go at it. Cena hits the shoulder but Reigns comes back with a Samoan Drop. Cena blocks a Superman Punch and drops Reigns. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Balor stops him with a Slingblade and a corner dropkick. Balor with a Slingblade and a dropkick to Reigns now. Balor with a Slingblade to Cena. Nakamura drops Balor with a kick. Nakamura goes for Kinshasa but Balor double stomps him. Cena eliminates Balor to boos. Cena points at the WrestleMania sign to say no hard feelings.

Cena and Reigns double team Nakamura as fans boo now. Reigns and Cena go at it again. Cena goes for the Shuffle again and this time hits it. Cena goes for the AA on Reigns but he slides out and hits a Superman Punch. Reigns pushes Nakamura out of the way as he waits for the Spear. Cena turns around but blocks the Spear with an AA. Nakamura comes from behind but Cena elbows him. Cena tries to suplex Nakamura out but he knees Cena. They tangle on the apron and Nakamura eliminates Cena with Kinshasa. It's down to Nakamura and Reigns now. They face off as the crowd pops.

Nakamura tells Reigns to bring it. Reigns rocks him and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns drops Nakamura with a Superman Punch and looks up at the WrestleMania sign. Reigns tosses Nakamura but he hangs on. Reigns approaches but Nakamura kicks him. Nakamura with an arm submission over the top rope. Reigns powers Nakamura over into the ring and slams him to the mat. Fans chant for Nakamura while both men are down now. Nakamura blocks the Spear with a kick. Reigns runs into another kick. Nakamura with a flying knee to the face. Nakamura waits for Kinshasa but Reigns blocks it with a Spear. Reigns looks up at the WrestleMania sign again. Reigns scoops Nakamura and goes to dump him but Nakamura hangs on. Nakamura comes back to the mat and ends up hitting a big kick to the face. Nakamura eliminates Reigns to get the win. Nakamura is going to WrestleMania 34.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Nakamura celebrates as Renee Young enters the ring to ask him about his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Nakamura simply says the name of WWE Champion AJ Styles and the crowd pops. Nakamura's music hits as he celebrates the big win, pointing up at the WrestleMania sign.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Royal Rumble coverage, click here.