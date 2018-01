Rey Mysterio And Others Return In The WWE Royal Rumble, Who Won The Match?, Rumble Photos And Videos

Shinsuke Nakamura is going to WrestleMania 34 after winning tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia. Nakamura last eliminated Roman Reigns to get the win and confirmed after the match that he will be facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Tonight's Rumble match saw surprise entrances by WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, Adam Cole, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match: