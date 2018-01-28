WWE Royal Rumble: The Bar Vs. Seth Rollins And Jason Jordan (RAW Tag Team Title Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

We go back to ringside with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is out first as we see a clip of him in the Rumble. RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan is out next. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next as we see more international announce teams in the arena.

Rollins and Cesaro go at it to start things. Rollins gets the upperhand early on and Cesaro goes to the floor for a breather. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Rollins. Cesaro tags in as The Bar double teams Rollins with stomps in the corner. The Bar with more quick tags and double teaming in the corner. Sheamus with a 2 count. Rollins finally goes for a tag but Jordan drops off the apron to go at it with Cesaro but he gets ran into the ring post. Rollins ends up getting tossed around by Sheamus on the floor. Sheamus brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. Sheamus with a flying clothesline for a 2 count. We see trainers on the floor checking on Jordan.

The Bar double teams Rollins again as Cesaro tags in. Jordan looks to wave off ringside doctors as Rollins tries to fight off both of his opponents. Rollins springboards in but Sheamus catches him. Cesaro clotheslines Rollins from the apron as the referee is distracted. Cesaro tags in for another double team move. Cesaro with a 2 count. Jordan is still down on the outside of the ring. Cesaro with more offense and another 2 count on Rollins. Sheamus comes back in for a double team backbreaker for another 2 count.

Rollins tries to fight off both opponents again and he does. Sheamus and Cesaro both get sent out to the floor. Rollins ends up hitting a Slingblade and a Blockbuster on Cesaro in the ring. Rollins with a forearm and a suplex. He rolls through and goes for a Falcon Arrow but Cesaro counters. Rollins rolls him up for a 2 count. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow for another 2 count. Rollins kicks Cesaro in the jaw for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it up. Sheamus tags in and takes Rollins to the top for a super White Noise. Rollins fights out and knocks Sheamus down. Cesaro joins in and they double team Rollins up top. Sheamus gets sent to the mat. Rollins sends Cesaro to the mat now.

Rollins climbs up and nails a Frogsplash on both opponents at the same time. Rollins rolls over and clutches his left knee. Jordan finally makes it back to the apron now. Jordan tags in but he's dazed and confused. Jordan tags right back out. Rollins turns his attention to Jordan as Jordan takes a seat on the steel steps. Cesaro brings Rollins in the ring for more double teaming. Rollins fights them both off. Sheamus tags in and hits a Brogue Kick on Rollins. Cesaro tags in for an assisted White Noise. Cesaro covers Rollins for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Bar

- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall with the titles. Jordan is still sitting on the steps holding his head.