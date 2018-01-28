Title Change At WWE Royal Rumble (Photos, Videos)

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
This is The Bar's 4th RAW Tag Team Title reign together. Cesaro is now a five-time tag team champion. Rollins and Jordan had been champions since winning the titles on the Christmas RAW, defeating The Bar.
Below are videos and photos from tonight's match:
