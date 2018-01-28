WWE Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar Vs. Braun Strowman Vs. Kane (WWE Universal Title Triple Threat)

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman. Kane is out next. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out last with Paul Heyman. Cole, Graves and Booker are back on commentary. JoJo does formal ring introductions but Heyman cuts her off to handle the intro for his client.

Lesnar smiles before the bell. Lesnar attacks Kane but Braun is up next, attacking both men and nailing a big dropkick to Brock. Braun drops Kane again and goes at it with Brock. Braun with a big knee to the jaw. Brock turns it right around. Brock goes for a F5 but Kane blocks it with a chokeslam attempt. Kane chokeslams Brock. Braun takes Kane tot he corner and works him over.

Brock brings a steel chair in and hits Kane but Braun levels Lesnar. Braun sends Lesnar out of the ring and then Kane. Braun stands tall and yells out. Braun goes back to the floor to work Lesnar over. Braun grabs half of the steel steps and hits both opponents in the face. Braun stands tall and gets another pop. Braun goes under the ring and brings another chair out, then a table as fans pop. Braun brings two tables in the ring now and stands them up while Kane is down. Braun leans one table in the corner. Braun chokeslams Kane and covers for the pin but Lesnar runs in and breaks it up. Lesnar with two straight German suplexes to Braun, and a third. Braun ends up driving Lesnar through a table but Kane breaks the pin up at 2.

Kane sends Braun through a table in the corner now, shoulder first. Kane with a chokeslam to Braun for 2 as Lesnar breaks it up. Lesnar with a F5 to Kane but Braun breaks it up. Braun Germans Lesnar out of the ring. We get a replay of Braun driving Lesnar through the table earlier. Braun launches Lesnar into the barrier while Kane is also down on the floor. Braun takes apart one of the announce tables at ringside. Lesnar counters and puts Braun through the announce table with a big F5.

Brock tips over another announce table onto Braun, burying him. Brock counters a chokeslam and puts Kane through the announce table. Lesnar returns to the ring but stops on the steel steps and stares Braun down as Braun stands up from the debris. Lesnar attacks but Braun drops him with a kick to the face. Braun brings it back into the ring with a big powerslam to Brock, and another powerslam. Kane comes in with chair shots to Braun, unloading and knocking him out of the ring. Kane turns his attention to Lesnar now.

Kane scoops Lesnar but drops down and knocks Braun off the apron to the floor instead. Lesnar with the F5 to Kane on top of a steel chair. Lesnar covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

After the match, Heyman grabs the title and leaves with Lesnar, who is all smiles. We see Braun recovering at ringside while Kane is down in the ring. Braun enters the ring and yells out at Brock, saying Lesnar didn't beat him or pin him. Lesnar raises the title on the stage as Braun looks on from the ring.

