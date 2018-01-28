WINC Podcast (1/28): WWE Royal Rumble Review With Matt Morgan, Bobby Lashley To WWE?, Ronda Rousey

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE Royal Rumble Review

- Bobby Lashley potentially going to WWE.

- Ronda Rousey showing up at the Rumble.

- Shinsuke Nakamura names AJ Styles for WrestleMania.

- Raj on why Alicia Fox was pulled out of the Royal Rumble.

- Matt talking about Braun Strowman going against the grain and still getting over organically with the fans.

- Surprise entrants in both Royal Rumble matches.

- The guys debate the women's division past and present.

- Potential 205 Live GMs.

- Quick recap of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

- Velveteen Dream

- Early WrestleMania match predictions.

And more!

